Meta's new AI system can turn your thoughts into text

Performance metrics

Accuracy rates of Brain2Qwerty v2

Meta's new system has achieved a word accuracy rate of 61%, a huge leap from the 8% word accuracy of other non-invasive methods. For the best-performing participant in the study, this number jumped to an impressive 78%, with over half of all decoded sentences having one word error or less. The company also found that decoding accuracy improved with more training data, hinting that larger datasets could further narrow the performance gap between non-invasive and surgical methods.