Meta's AI game-creation app, Pocket, now available in the US
What's the story
Meta has launched its experimental vibe-coding gaming app, Pocket, for all US users. The app was first introduced in Brazil last month. Pocket enables users to create small interactive games with AI prompts and share them on a scrollable feed. The move is part of Meta's larger strategy to popularize AI-creation tools among the masses.
Development history
How Pocket works
Pocket is a result of Meta's acquisition of the team behind the vibe-coded gaming platform, Gizmo, earlier this year.
The app lets users create interactive experiences and games (or "gizmos," as Meta calls them) that respond to touch and phone tilt.
Users can even add sound effects or clips from their favorite songs to these creations.
User interaction
Enhancing user interaction
Pocket also allows users to use photos from their camera roll or access the camera for game creation.
The final products can be shared on user profiles, where others can save them, remix them into other creations, or simply repost them.
This feature enhances user interaction and creativity within the app's community.
AI integration
Meta's push into AI tools
The launch of Pocket is part of Meta's continued efforts to expand its suite of AI tools.
The company has previously launched apps for creating AI-generated images and videos.
With the introduction of Pocket, Meta is also shutting down the original app acquired from Atma Sciences, further streamlining its portfolio in this space.
Future plans
Faster app development with AI
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has credited the company's increased output to AI-enabled software development, which he says makes it faster to test and ship new ideas.
He said, "Earlier this year, we shipped Instagram Instants. We also just launched Forum, a stand-alone Groups app, and Seller, a stand-alone Marketplace app. I expect it to become a lot easier to ship new apps."