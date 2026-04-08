Meta employees are competing to use more AI

Meta has introduced an unconventional internal competition, where its employees are ranked based on their AI token consumption. The initiative, dubbed "Claudeonomics," was created by one of the company's staff members and is hosted on the company intranet. It monitors token usage across more than 85,000 employees and encourages them to use AI tools in their daily work routines.

Metric evaluation Top user averaged 281 billion tokens daily In just a month, Meta employees consumed a staggering 60 trillion tokens, with the top user averaging an impressive 281 billion. The leaderboard features titles like "Token Legend," "Model Connoisseur," and "Cache Wizard" to motivate employees. However, some have been keeping AI agents running for hours just to boost their numbers, wasting resources in the process as every token comes at a cost.

Debate 'Tokenmaxxing' becomes a standard measure of productivity Despite the controversy surrounding "tokenmaxxing," it has become a standard measure of productivity in Silicon Valley. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said he'd be "deeply alarmed" if an engineer earning $500,000 a year wasn't consuming at least $250,000 worth of tokens. Meta's CTO Andrew Bosworth also revealed that one top engineer spends his entire salary on tokens and has supposedly increased his output tenfold.

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