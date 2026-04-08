Meta employees are competing to use more AI
What's the story
Meta has introduced an unconventional internal competition, where its employees are ranked based on their AI token consumption. The initiative, dubbed "Claudeonomics," was created by one of the company's staff members and is hosted on the company intranet. It monitors token usage across more than 85,000 employees and encourages them to use AI tools in their daily work routines.
Metric evaluation
Top user averaged 281 billion tokens daily
In just a month, Meta employees consumed a staggering 60 trillion tokens, with the top user averaging an impressive 281 billion. The leaderboard features titles like "Token Legend," "Model Connoisseur," and "Cache Wizard" to motivate employees. However, some have been keeping AI agents running for hours just to boost their numbers, wasting resources in the process as every token comes at a cost.
Debate
'Tokenmaxxing' becomes a standard measure of productivity
Despite the controversy surrounding "tokenmaxxing," it has become a standard measure of productivity in Silicon Valley. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said he'd be "deeply alarmed" if an engineer earning $500,000 a year wasn't consuming at least $250,000 worth of tokens. Meta's CTO Andrew Bosworth also revealed that one top engineer spends his entire salary on tokens and has supposedly increased his output tenfold.
Connection difficulty
Justifying the token usage to real business results
However, the challenge remains to connect raw usage and individual productivity gains to real business results. This is especially important for AI companies looking to justify their huge investments in the sector. Even Google had resorted to reporting token consumption in its cloud offerings during quarterly earnings calls as a sign of growing adoption, despite those numbers being artificially inflated by reasoning tokens.