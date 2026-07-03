Meta says its next AI matches GPT-5.5 performance

Project scale

Watermelon uses significantly more compute than Muse Spark

The development of Watermelon is a major step forward for Meta, which has invested billions of dollars over the past year into AI infrastructure, specialized chips, and top-tier talent. This investment is part of an effort to catch up with competitors like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. Wang revealed that "Watermelon uses an order of magnitude more compute than Avocado," the internal codename for Muse Spark, the first model in a new family of AI systems launched by Meta in April.