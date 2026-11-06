Meta says users can now call, video chat with Muse
What's the story
Meta has announced the rollout of Muse Voice, a feature that allows users to call and video chat with its consumer AI agent, Muse. The capability was first unveiled at Meta's Connect developer conference in September, and is now available to everyone in the US. It uses new AI models like Muse Realtime Avatar and Muse Realtime Voice technology to create a digital avatar for interactive conversations.
Avatar interaction
Muse comes with an animated avatar called Jolly
Unlike other AI competitors that offer voice chat, Meta's Muse comes with an animated avatar called Jolly.
This avatar interacts with users as they ask questions or give tasks.
The company thinks this anthropomorphized approach could create a stronger bond between consumers and their AI agent, especially as they start having real-time conversations.
Personalization feature
Users can customize the Muse avatar
The Muse avatar is not just a static character; it can be customized according to user preferences.
You can change it to look more like a person, animal, or any other character of your choice.
This level of personalization makes the interaction with the AI agent even more engaging and tailored to individual users' tastes.
Real-time interaction
Subtle expressions and gestures for natural interaction
As the Muse avatar talks, Meta says it will show "subtle expressions and gestures" that match the tone of the conversation.
This feature is aimed at making real-time conversations more natural and engaging for users.
The company has also shared a demo of this capability in action, with its chief AI officer Alexandr Wang showcasing his fluffy white dog avatar responding with a suggestion to add disclaimers.
Information
Muse Voice will be extended to AI Glasses, Muse Charm
The Muse Voice feature is available on mobile, web, and Mac. Meta plans to extend this capability to its AI Glasses and Muse Charm, a Tamagotchi-style wearable device, which is expected to be launched later this year.