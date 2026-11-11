Meta's Muse AI models now available on Google Cloud

Muse Wonder is touted as Meta's most capable frontier model, designed for complex software engineering. It offers an optimal balance of speed, reliability, and deep persistence.

The model enables sophisticated multi-step workflows across browsers, desktop and mobile apps with native computer use and long-context understanding.

It also provides state-of-the-art coding, orchestration, multimodal reasoning capabilities, along with sub-agent delegation, parallel tool calling and agentic memory features.