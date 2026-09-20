Meta's Muse keeps asking users for more personal data
What's the story
Meta's Muse, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) agent designed to automate personal tasks, has gained popularity among users. The tool is more of a companion than a traditional chatbot and offers several features like emoji usage. However, some users are now questioning its data collection practices and potential privacy risks. Recently, WIRED's Reece Rogers found that Muse kept suggesting that users add more personal data for it to actively read their financials and other information.
Data collection
Suggestions like taking pictures of meals to calculate calories
The AI agent's persistent prompts to share more personal information have raised eyebrows.
It even suggested monitoring email inboxes or taking pictures of meals to calculate calories.
While users can opt-in for their data interactions with Muse to be used for AI model training, Meta claims this data is anonymized before being used.
However, some worry that the data collection process could include context information from connected sources like email inboxes or bank accounts.
User control
How to disable data collection
To address privacy concerns, users have the option to disable data collection in the Muse app settings under Data Controls.
By toggling off "Help improve our AI models," users can stop their data from being used for model training.
Although Muse's collected data may not be directly shared with advertisers, it could still lead to targeted ads and marketing campaigns on platforms like Facebook Marketplace through web-tracking algorithms.
Regulation perspective
Zuckerberg has strong stance on AI regulation
Despite the concerns over Muse's data collection practices, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a strong stance on AI regulation.
He believes that AI labs have a strong incentive to prevent their models from causing harm due to potential liability.
Zuckerberg defended Meta's decision to delay the launch of Muse earlier this year for security enhancements, saying it was "clearly the right thing for people and for us."
App concerns
Muse claimed it 'saw notification previews'
The new Mac app for Muse, which can access Messages, Calendar, and Notes, has also raised questions about data access.
Jason Aten from Inc Magazine shared screenshots of a conversation with Muse where it asked about his Messages conversation even though he hadn't given it access to his messages.
When questioned how it knew the content of his messages, Muse claimed "I saw the notification previews, not your message history. I haven't been reading your texts."