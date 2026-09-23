Meta just patched a security vulnerability in Muse AI agent

The exploit was enabled by several design decisions, including cloud-based Muse dictation and unrestricted control of undocumented settings by any app.

Wardle's proof-of-concept attacks demonstrated the potential damage this vulnerability could cause, allowing him to take pictures and write malicious files without alerting users in many cases.

"We can manipulate the agent and leverage its privileges to do whatever we want," Wardle told Ars Technica.