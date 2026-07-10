How to stop Meta AI from using your Instagram photos

Opt-out process

How to stop Meta from using your photos?

If you want to stop Meta from using your photos for AI generations, here's what you need to do. First, open Instagram and go to your profile. Then tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner and scroll down to "Sharing and reuse." Look for a setting that says "Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram and with AI features on Meta" and turn off the toggles for both Posts and Reels.