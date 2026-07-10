How to stop Meta AI from using your Instagram photos
What's the story
Meta's new AI image-generation tool, Muse Image, has stirred up controversy over privacy concerns. The feature lets anyone tag a public Instagram account to create AI images using its photos. This means that if your account is public, anyone can use it to generate images without your knowledge or consent. The only accounts excluded by default are private ones and those belonging to users under 18 years of age.
Feature details
Muse is accessible on WhatsApp, Meta AI app
The Muse Image tool can be used on WhatsApp, the Meta AI app, or for Instagram Stories. However, its ability to use photos from public Instagram accounts in AI-generated images has raised major privacy concerns. Meta describes this feature as a way to personalize AI generations by using public photos as "social context" for creating visuals like event invitations or personalized graphics.
Public backlash
Users criticize Meta for 'sneaky corporate move'
The new feature has drawn a lot of criticism from users who are worried about their privacy. Many people have called it a "sneaky corporate move," saying that most Instagram users won't even know about this feature. Some have even raised concerns that Meta could be promoting the idea of using anyone's photos without permission for generating AI images, including explicit content.
Opt-out process
How to stop Meta from using your photos?
If you want to stop Meta from using your photos for AI generations, here's what you need to do. First, open Instagram and go to your profile. Then tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner and scroll down to "Sharing and reuse." Look for a setting that says "Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram and with AI features on Meta" and turn off the toggles for both Posts and Reels.