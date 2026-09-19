Meta's personal AI agent Muse tops US App Store
What's the story
Meta's new personal artificial intelligence (AI) agent, Muse, has taken the US by storm. The app has dethroned ChatGPT to become the most downloaded free app on Apple's US App Store. This development comes just a week after its launch and indicates that consumers are increasingly adopting AI agents for their daily tasks.
Functionality
Muse goes beyond traditional chatbots
Unlike traditional chatbots that just answer questions, Muse is designed to act on behalf of the user.
It can help with a range of tasks such as research, online purchases, restaurant bookings, and connecting with services like email and Spotify.
The app also remembers users' preferences and performs tasks on their behalf while seeking approval before taking sensitive actions.
User feedback
Impressive stories from early users
Early users of Muse have shared some impressive stories about how the app has helped them.
One entrepreneur, Joe Devoy, said he uploaded his auto insurance policy and asked Muse to find identical coverage at a lower cost. The app found a policy saving him $3,500 a year in just five minutes.
Another user praised Muse for finding a green puffer jacket and applying live discount codes to complete the purchase at the lowest price possible.
Market position
Competition in the personal AI space
Despite its early success, Meta's Muse faces stiff competition from other personal agents like Instinct. This invitation-only AI assistant has also been gaining popularity in Silicon Valley.
However, the rise of AI agents like Muse is a positive sign for Meta's investment in personal AI assistants, even though its frontier models have not been as successful as those of OpenAI and Anthropic on some key benchmarks.
Privacy issues
Challenges and concerns with AI agents
Despite the growing popularity of AI agents, concerns remain over their potential errors and the privacy trade-offs required to let them handle sensitive tasks.
This is particularly relevant given that these agents rely on accurate and up-to-date pricing and product data.
Retailers like Amazon may have reasons to limit bots that could turn their sites into fulfillment services.