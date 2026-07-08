Meta's new AI tool detects images made by Muse model
What's the story
Meta is developing a cutting-edge detection tool. The innovative system has been designed to identify images generated by Muse Image, its latest image generation model. The company recently demonstrated a preview of this web-based tool that can detect invisible watermarks embedded by the new model.
Watermarking innovation
The new watermarking system is an improvement over previous versions
The new watermarking system, dubbed Content Seal, is designed to stay intact "even when cropped, compressed, resized, or screenshotted." This feature makes it a major improvement over previous versions of Meta AI that used visible watermarks. These were small logos placed at the bottom right corner of images created or edited with the AI app.
Tool capabilities
The detection tool can check if image carries Content Seal
The detection tool can be used to check if an image carries a Content Seal watermark. "A positive result means that the image was generated or edited using the Meta AI app or meta.ai," says Meta in an FAQ section. The company has also said it intends to extend Content Seal watermarks to AI-generated and edited videos in the future.
Tool testing
Detection capability isn't yet integrated into the Meta AI app
The detection tool successfully identified watermarks on both edited images and completely AI-generated creations. It even detected the watermark in screenshots of these images. However, it should be noted that this new detection capability isn't yet integrated into the Meta AI app. The feature also doesn't work with SynthID or C2PA Content Credentials, two popular watermarking systems used by other companies.