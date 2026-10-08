Meta unveils new AI tools to combat child exploitation ads
What's the story
Meta has announced a new suite of artificial intelligence (AI) tools designed to detect ads and accounts that could be used to secretly direct people toward illegal child abuse material. The announcement comes as part of the company's ongoing effort to combat child sexual exploitation content on its platforms, Facebook and Instagram.
Company response
33.2 million pieces of child sexual exploitation content acted on
In the first half of 2026, Meta took action against a staggering 33.2 million pieces of child sexual exploitation content on Facebook and Instagram.
The company said that over 97% of this content was flagged by its systems before users could report it.
In India alone, Meta acted on 5.3 million such pieces during the same period, with more than 98% being detected proactively by its systems.
New technology
New AI tools target seemingly harmless ads
Meta's new AI tools are specifically designed to target ads that appear harmless but actually lead users to illegal content outside of its platforms.
The company has launched a large language model (LLM) system to detect what it calls "signposting."
These are ads that may look normal but are suspected of directing users toward illegal content or other harmful activity elsewhere online.
Strategy shift
Meta is now focusing on ad destinations
Meta is now focusing on where an ad leads users, not just its content.
The company can use this information to block websites or other destinations that violate its rules and take action against the accounts behind them.
This shift in strategy comes as part of Meta's larger effort to stay one step ahead of bad actors who are constantly changing their methods to avoid detection.
Enhanced detection
Additional AI-driven scans to enhance detection
Along with the LLM system, Meta is also using additional AI-driven scans to find child exploitation content that earlier systems may have missed.
The company said it will continue adding new signals as it learns more about how these networks operate.
Another new tool is a "red-teaming AI agent" that tests Meta's own safety measures for weaknesses that bad actors could exploit to get around the company's protections.
Ongoing challenges
New measures come amid lawsuit settlement over child safety issues
The new measures come as Meta continues to face pressure over the safety of children on its platforms.
The company has faced lawsuits and criticism from lawmakers over the risks its social media services may pose to young users.
In August, Meta reached an agreement to pay up to $18 billion to settle a child safety lawsuit involving 29 US states, addressing concerns regarding the protection of children online.