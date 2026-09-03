Meta settlement up to $18 billion includes teen screen limits
Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) just agreed to pay up to $18 billion settlement with 52 attorneys general.
As part of the deal, Instagram and Facebook will roll out daily screen time limits for teens, stricter parental controls, and scheduled cutoffs during classroom hours, all aimed at making social media a bit safer for younger users.
TikTok YouTube tied to $5.3 billion
Here's the twist: $5.3 billion of that settlement depends on TikTok and YouTube adding similar rules and each paying an amount matching the 30% figure.
Meta's payment can be used to fund youth online safety initiatives, among other state priorities.
If they agree, expect one-hour daily limits, nighttime restrictions, and age assurance measures.
The idea is to set the same safety standards everywhere so teens don't just switch apps to get around new rules.