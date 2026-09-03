Meta settlement up to $18 billion includes teen screen limits

Here's the twist: $5.3 billion of that settlement depends on TikTok and YouTube adding similar rules and each paying an amount matching the 30% figure.

Meta's payment can be used to fund youth online safety initiatives, among other state priorities.

If they agree, expect one-hour daily limits, nighttime restrictions, and age assurance measures.

The idea is to set the same safety standards everywhere so teens don't just switch apps to get around new rules.