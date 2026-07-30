Meta shifts from ads to AI business APIs and agents
Meta just announced it's stepping up its game with fresh AI-powered solutions for companies.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the plan is to move beyond ads by offering APIs, business agents, and productivity tools, all designed to help businesses run smarter.
The new features will be available through subscriptions and performance-based pricing, making them flexible for different needs.
Meta brings AI agents to Instagram
After a strong start on WhatsApp and Messenger, Meta's AI Business Agents are now rolling out on Instagram.
More than 1 million businesses already use these agents each week to chat with customers and boost sales.
Upcoming updates promise real-time growth tips and competitive insights so businesses can scale faster.
Meta Q2 revenue $60.8B, expenses surge
Even with expenses rising 55% (reflecting higher costs, including heavy AI investments), Meta saw second-quarter revenue grow 28% to $60.8 billion.
Zuckerberg emphasized that innovation comes first, saying the company would prioritize using much of its compute to develop AI products rather than seeking short-term profits.
He also teased a "business-in-a-box" platform, aiming to let companies operate fully within Meta's ecosystem.