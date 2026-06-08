Meta sues NSO, alleges 1-click phishing violated WhatsApp user ban
Technology
Meta is taking Israeli spyware firm NSO Group to court, accusing it of breaking a permanent ban on targeting WhatsApp users.
Meta says it caught NSO running sneaky one-click phishing attacks, where just tapping a link could put your device at risk, and shut down its test accounts and groups on WhatsApp.
Groups urge courts to keep ban
Meta's move is getting backup from 12 civil rights organizations and a coalition of security researchers, privacy advocates and digital rights experts, who are urging courts to keep the ban in place.
NSO Group, already blacklisted by the US for security concerns, hasn't responded yet.
Even though its lawsuit damages were cut from $167 million to $4 million last year, that injunction still makes things tough for it.