Meta, TikTok and Google challenge Indonesian copyright law over payments
Meta and TikTok have teamed up with Google to challenge Indonesia's proposed copyright law changes.
The new rules would make digital platforms pay publishers for sharing news content and set rules for AI.
The tech giants say this could actually limit people's access to news and hurt publishers' earnings.
Indonesia could pioneer AI copyright regulation
If passed, the law would make Indonesia a regional pioneer in regulating AI under copyright laws.
While the government says it's about protecting local publishers and ensuring fair pay, companies like Google warn it could "limit Indonesians's access to news."
The debate is heating up as parliament reviews the bill.