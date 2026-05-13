Meta to host Connect 2026 September 23-24 at California campus
Technology
Meta is hosting Connect 2026 event on September 23-24 at its California campus, and it's all about the future of tech.
Expect fresh reveals in AI, virtual reality, wearables, and what Meta calls its "next computing platform."
The event will feature a keynote and developer sessions for developers.
Meta previews Ultralight Quest, Muse Spark
Meta is expected to showcase new VR headsets and smart glasses, including the much-talked-about Ultralight Quest.
It will also spotlight Muse Spark, its latest AI model designed to make tasks smarter and more efficient.
Plus, Meta's putting serious money behind these innovations with a $33 billion spent in Q1 2026, a big jump from last year.