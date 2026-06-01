Meta to launch 4 new smart glasses starting with Modelo Technology Jun 01, 2026

Meta (yep, the Facebook folks) is rolling out a bunch of new smart glasses this year. The first one, called Modelo, drops in July, with two more (Luna and RBM2 Refresh) arriving in fall.

There's also a December release for Mojito VIP. Meta's aiming to shake up the wearable tech scene and keep things fresh.