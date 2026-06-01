Meta to launch 4 new smart glasses starting with Modelo
Technology
Meta (yep, the Facebook folks) is rolling out a bunch of new smart glasses this year. The first one, called Modelo, drops in July, with two more (Luna and RBM2 Refresh) arriving in fall.
There's also a December release for Mojito VIP. Meta's aiming to shake up the wearable tech scene and keep things fresh.
RBM2 refresh and always-on camera prototypes
RBM2 Refresh is an upgraded take on last year's Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses.
Meanwhile, Meta is testing prototypes like Artemis and SSG, which have always-on cameras for smarter visual assistance.
Even with privacy concerns and tough competition from Google and Apple, Meta's betting big that these launches will help it stand out.