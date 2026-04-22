Meta to track employees' mouse clicks, keystrokes to train AI

Meta is set to implement a new tracking software on the computers of its US-based employees. The move is part of a larger effort to train artificial intelligence (AI) models, the company revealed in internal memos. The tool will capture mouse movements, clicks, and keystrokes as part of the data collection process for training these AI models.

Tool details How the tracking software will work The new software, dubbed the Model Capability Initiative (MCI), will work on work-related apps and websites. It will also take periodic screenshots of employees' screens for context. The main aim of this initiative is to improve Meta's AI models in areas where they still struggle, such as selecting from dropdown menus and using keyboard shortcuts.

Participation AI for Work rebranded as Agent Transformation Accelerator (ATA) The memos also emphasized that all Meta employees can contribute to improving these models just by doing their daily work. This is part of the company's larger "AI for Work" efforts, now rebranded as Agent Transformation Accelerator (ATA). The goal is to build AI agents that could eventually handle work tasks autonomously.

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Clarification Data collected will not be used for performance assessments Meta spokesperson Andy Stone clarified that the data collected through MCI will not be used for performance assessments or any other purpose than model training. He also assured that there are safeguards in place to protect sensitive content. Stone further explained that if Meta is building agents to help people complete everyday tasks using computers, their models need real examples of how people actually use them.

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