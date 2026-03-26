Meta using AI to boost shopping on Facebook and Instagram

Meta is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the shopping experience on its social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. The tech giant announced its plans at the Shoptalk 2026 conference this week. The new feature will provide consumers with more product information and user review summaries when they click on an ad or visit a website from these platforms.

Feature details AI to summarize product reviews The new AI feature from Meta is similar to Amazon's use of generative AI to improve product reviews. Instead of making users sift through hundreds of reviews, the tech giant will present them in a pop-up round-up that may include a brief intro followed by key bullet points. The pop-up experience provided by this feature will also include other general information such as brand details, recommended products, discounts or sales offers.

Checkout improvements Improved checkout flow Along with the AI feature, Meta is also introducing an improved checkout flow. This new system has been developed in partnership with payment providers Stripe and PayPal, allowing consumers to complete their purchases with just a tap. The company is already working on further integrations with Ayden and Shopify for future rollouts.

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Tool enhancements Expanding affiliate partnerships Meta is also updating its product discovery tools and features, amid growing competition with TikTok. The company is expanding the range of affiliate partners for creators on Facebook. These new partners include Amazon, eBay, and Temu in the US; Mercado Libre in Latin America; and Shopee in Asia. Later this year, Instagram will also test affiliates like Amazon (US) and Shopee (Asia).

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