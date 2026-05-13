Meta unveils Instagram tools helping parents see what teens watch
Technology
Meta just dropped new tools to help parents keep up with what their teens are doing on Instagram.
Now, parents can see what their teens watch and get a simplified list of interests influencing their feeds: think basketball, music, or photography.
The goal? More transparency and easier conversations about online behavior between parents and teens.
Meta Family Center centralizes parental controls
These features are now part of Meta's Family Center, a hub that brings together parental controls for Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and Meta Horizon.
With everything in one place, it's easier for parents to stay involved across platforms, while Meta says they're aiming to make life easier for busy parents.