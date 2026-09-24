Meta unveils Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses and Muse AI keychain

Meta just revealed two fresh gadgets at its Connect 2026 event: the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and the Muse AI keychain.

The new Ray-Ban Meta Audio, made with EssilorLuxottica, ditch the camera for a lighter feel and come packed with voice-controlled AI and upgraded audio.

Meanwhile, the Muse keychain is a pocket-sized AI buddy designed for entertainment on the go and personalized help whenever you need it.