Meta unveils Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses and Muse AI keychain
Meta just revealed two fresh gadgets at its Connect 2026 event: the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and the Muse AI keychain.
The new Ray-Ban Meta Audio, made with EssilorLuxottica, ditch the camera for a lighter feel and come packed with voice-controlled AI and upgraded audio.
Meanwhile, the Muse keychain is a pocket-sized AI buddy designed for entertainment on the go and personalized help whenever you need it.
Ray-Ban Meta Audio $349 October 13
The Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses weigh just 43gm, offer customizable fits, hands-free music and podcast playback, calling, and conversations with Meta's AI assistant, and promise longer battery life.
They hit stores October 13 for $349, with an optional FDA-cleared Hearing Enhancement feature available for $149.99 or by subscription to boost speech clarity using 6 speakers.
The Muse Charm (a small device with an animated avatar screen and fingerprint sensor) lets you chat with your own AI assistant anywhere; it's expected out by December 2026.