Meta's new app aims to boost Facebook Marketplace sales
What's the story
Meta has launched a new app called "Seller," aimed at improving the selling experience on its Facebook Marketplace platform. The move comes as part of Meta's efforts to take on e-commerce giants like eBay. The social media giant had launched Marketplace a decade ago, after seeing an increase in shopping activity on Facebook groups and monetizing it through boosted listings.
App features
App offers AI-powered tools for creating listings
The "Seller" app is designed to work with existing Marketplace accounts, bringing over current listings, messages, and sales history.
It comes with AI-powered tools for creating listings, a unified inbox for buyer communications, inventory management capabilities, and performance insights.
These features are aimed at helping sellers optimize their strategies on the platform that sees 430 million items listed each month globally.
Availability
'Seller' app available for US users aged 18 and above
The "Seller" app is now available for download from the App Store, but only for US users aged 18 and above.
A web version of the app is currently being tested for those who download it.
This move marks Meta's commitment to enhancing the shopping experience on Facebook Marketplace and competing with established e-commerce platforms.
Profile verification
Meta introduces 'Facebook Verified' badge
Along with the "Seller" app, Meta is also launching a free badge called "Facebook Verified." The badge will show that a real person is behind a profile.
The verification process involves taking a selfie, as part of Meta's efforts to address concerns about authenticity and safety on its platform.