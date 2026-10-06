Meta updates Ray-Ban smart glasses with adjustable audio balance
Technology
Meta is rolling out a new update (version 129) for its Ray-Ban smart glasses, making the audio experience more personal.
Now you can tweak the balance between your left and right ears, or set both sides to play at the same level; great if you have different hearing needs.
Last update added voice-navigation and spatial-audio
The last big update brought handy walking directions you can start with just your voice ("Hey Meta, navigate to Times Square"), plus spatial audio for a more immersive vibe.
Meta also stepped up privacy: if someone messes with the camera's privacy LED, it shuts off automatically.
All these features are designed to make daily use smoother and more accessible.