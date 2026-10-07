Meta uses AI to crack down on child sexual exploitation
Meta is using AI on Facebook and Instagram to crack down on child sexual exploitation.
The company's new technology helps spot shady advertisements that could lead people to harmful content.
Just in the first half of 2026, Meta actioned 5.3 million pieces of child sexual exploitation content in India and 33.2 million pieces of such content worldwide, catching most issues before anyone reported them.
Meta flags deceptive ads, blocks links
Meta's upgraded systems use smart language models to flag ads that look innocent but actually link to illegal material.
They now check where ads send you, can block bad links, and disable accounts involved.
In India, Meta works with law enforcement through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and uses extra tools like PhotoDNA to identify emerging patterns of violations, making its platforms safer for everyone.