Meta uses Scale AI workers to collect social media data
Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) is in the spotlight after reports revealed it uses gig workers, through a partner called Scale AI, to collect personal information from social media for training its AI.
Workers say they are sometimes asked to handle sensitive information, even explicit content, which has raised some big questions about privacy and ethics.
Scale AI workers allege misleading promises
Scale AI promises flexible, high-level tasks, but workers report unstable pay, heavy monitoring, and being tasked with gathering social-media images and personal profile data.
Some have taken legal action over misleading job promises.
Despite company claims that transcribing explicit content is not required, workers' stories suggest otherwise, highlighting the messy side of gig work in the AI world.