Meta's Alexandr Wang warns after Levent Alpoge's Riemann claim
Meta's top AI leader, Alexandr Wang, is urging caution after Anthropic mathematician Levent Alpoge announced that Claude AI helped him solve the legendary Riemann hypothesis, a math puzzle that's stumped experts for more than 150 years.
Wang says this kind of leap shows how quickly AI could outpace human control if we aren't careful.
Levent Alpoge's proof checked, Clay unsolved
Levent Alpoge's proof was massive (17 million lines of code) and has been checked by research groups, though the Clay Mathematics Institute still lists the hypothesis as unsolved.
Wang even compared the discovery of the atomic bomb to the Riemann Hypothesis, stressing that developers need to put people first and build AI with safety and responsibility in mind.