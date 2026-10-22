Meta's Edits hits 50 million users in under a year
Technology
Meta's video-editing app, Edits, just passed 50 million users in under a year since its launch.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the news on October 22, 2026, highlighting how quickly the app has taken off and showing Meta's push to build and improve products faster than ever.
Forum and Seller grow, Muse advances
Meta isn't stopping with Edits: Forum and Seller are also growing in the US.
On the tech side, its AI project Muse is moving quickly from idea to reality, with a new device called Muse Charm coming soon to help people interact with AI.