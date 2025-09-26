Meta's Facebook, Instagram now offer ad-free experience for subscribers

Subscribers can enjoy both platforms completely ad-free, and their data won't be used for targeted ads. If you stick with the free version, though, expect to keep seeing personalized ads based on your activity.

Why is Meta doing this?

This move follows tougher privacy regulations in Europe around how companies use personal data for advertising.

Meta's trying to adapt—though it's tricky since nearly 98% of its massive $164.5 billion revenue last year came from ads alone.