Meta's Festive Accelerator 2026 shows India festive shopping digitally transformed
Meta's latest Festive Accelerator 2026: CMO Playbook shows how festive shopping in India is getting a digital makeover.
Social media, creators, and AI are now driving what people buy, and the season isn't just about Diwali anymore; it covers weddings and year-end sales too.
Notably, 60% of new online shoppers are from smaller cities, and around 85% of festive shoppers use Meta technologies weekly.
Meta recommends creative storytelling and AI
Shopping now happens in two big waves: an early phase six weeks before events, and a last-minute rush.
During this time, cultural content creation jumps by 50%, and social media engagement climbs by 20%. Half of all festive shoppers follow creators for inspo.
With these shifts, Meta suggests brands ditch old-school ads for creative storytelling across formats, plus use AI to keep people interested all season long.