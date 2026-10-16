Meta's Festive Accelerator 2026 shows India festive shopping digitally transformed

Meta's latest Festive Accelerator 2026: CMO Playbook shows how festive shopping in India is getting a digital makeover.

Social media, creators, and AI are now driving what people buy, and the season isn't just about Diwali anymore; it covers weddings and year-end sales too.

Notably, 60% of new online shoppers are from smaller cities, and around 85% of festive shoppers use Meta technologies weekly.