Meta's Manus criticized for undisclosed TikTok ads promising $5,000 monthly

Chinese regulators block $2B Manus deal

Experts say these undisclosed promos might break advertising laws in the US and UK especially since some earnings claims weren't clear or realistic.

After media inquiries, most of the Manus hype videos appeared to have been removed: many of the accounts seemed to have been banned.

Meanwhile, Meta's $2 billion deal to buy Manus just hit a wall with Chinese regulators blocking the acquisition, adding to Meta's growing list of challenges.