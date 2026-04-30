Meta's Manus criticized for undisclosed TikTok ads promising $5,000 monthly
Technology
Meta's AI company, Manus, is catching heat after running TikTok ads that claimed users could easily make up to $5,000 a month by building websites for local businesses with Manus AI.
The catch? These "Easy side hustle" ads were pushed by young creators who didn't always reveal they were working with Manus.
Chinese regulators block $2B Manus deal
Experts say these undisclosed promos might break advertising laws in the US and UK especially since some earnings claims weren't clear or realistic.
After media inquiries, most of the Manus hype videos appeared to have been removed: many of the accounts seemed to have been banned.
Meanwhile, Meta's $2 billion deal to buy Manus just hit a wall with Chinese regulators blocking the acquisition, adding to Meta's growing list of challenges.