Meta's Muse AI and affordable models heat up AI competition
Technology
AI software is having a major moment in 2026, with Meta's Muse AI moving from being an indicator of something regular people can try out.
Affordable new models are making things more competitive, putting pressure on big players like OpenAI and Anthropic.
It feels a lot like those earlier tech shifts where smart software changed how everyone used technology.
Muse may boost $250B server-CPU sales
With AI tools like Muse getting popular, there is a huge need for more hardware.
Muse runs on AMD chips, while its Muse Spark model uses NVIDIA servers and Meta's own custom MTIA chip made in conjunction with Broadcom.
This team-up between software and hardware means server CPU sales could jump to nearly $250 billion by 2030.