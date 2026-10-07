Meta's Muse AI profiles users for personalized replies and recommendations
Meta's new Muse AI quietly builds a profile of you by studying your conversations, emails, and messages.
It figures out who you talk to, what you like, and even guesses your goals, so it can give more personalized replies and recommendations.
Each Muse assistant operates within a dedicated virtual machine in Meta's cloud, so while you can access and export files generated by its assistant, it isn't directly shared with other users or its advertising systems.
Meta plans Muse encryption this year
If Muse picks up on something you'd rather keep private, you can ask it to forget those details, though the original chat logs still exist.
The AI acts like a personal assistant that adapts its style as it gets to know you.
Meta says users are in charge of what Muse can access and has said it plans to introduce encryption that would prevent even the company from accessing Muse data later this year.