Meta's Muse tops downloads, lifts stock about 20%, experts warn

Building trust is key for Muse, especially after Meta's recent almost $17 billion settlement with a group of states over allegations that Meta misrepresented child mental health harms caused by apps like Facebook and Instagram.

To ease concerns, Muse is free to use with optional paid upgrades depending on what you need.

This lets Meta see how people actually use it while working to address privacy worries.

As competition heats up with rivals like Dazzle, showing real benefits will be crucial if Muse wants to become more than just another AI app.