Meta's Muse tops downloads, lifts stock about 20%, experts warn
Meta's new Muse AI assistant just shot to the top of app-store downloads, giving Meta's stock about a 20% boost.
Mark Zuckerberg is calling Muse the centerpiece of Meta's AI strategy, but experts say the real challenge is making it part of people's everyday routines, not just another viral trend.
Muse free tier addresses privacy concerns
Building trust is key for Muse, especially after Meta's recent almost $17 billion settlement with a group of states over allegations that Meta misrepresented child mental health harms caused by apps like Facebook and Instagram.
To ease concerns, Muse is free to use with optional paid upgrades depending on what you need.
This lets Meta see how people actually use it while working to address privacy worries.
As competition heats up with rivals like Dazzle, showing real benefits will be crucial if Muse wants to become more than just another AI app.