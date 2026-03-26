Meta's new AI tools help small businesses tackle repetitive tasks
Meta (the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) just launched Meta Small Business, a new program bringing AI tools to 250 million small- and medium-sized businesses using its platforms.
The goal? To make life easier for business owners while Meta looks to navigate mounting legal and regulatory scrutiny that could threaten its advertising business.
AI features to help SMBs
These new AI features are built to handle repetitive work (think auto-replies to customers or quickly generating social media posts) so business owners can save time without needing to learn complicated tech.
With big players like Google and Microsoft in the mix, Meta is betting on smarter marketing tools for SMBs as it shifts focus away from the metaverse and toward more practical solutions.