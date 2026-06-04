Meta's Oversight Board finds account rules unclear and appeals limited

Board seeks enforcement dashboard for Meta

The board also pointed out that even Meta Verified subscribers, who pay for customer support through email and live chat, aren't getting proper support when their accounts are banned.

A report also highlighted an incident in which a Meta support agent reportedly ended a conversation after a user referenced the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

To help, the board wants Meta to launch a dashboard so people can track enforcement actions and get clearer notifications about violations.

Meta says it will look into these recommendations.