Meta's Oversight Board finds account rules unclear and appeals limited
Meta's Oversight Board has taken issue with how the company deactivates accounts, saying the rules are unclear and appeal options are limited.
The review kicked off after a journalist was threatened. Even though the board agreed with Meta's decision in that case, it flagged bigger problems, like inconsistent bans and risks to human rights.
Board seeks enforcement dashboard for Meta
The board also pointed out that even Meta Verified subscribers, who pay for customer support through email and live chat, aren't getting proper support when their accounts are banned.
A report also highlighted an incident in which a Meta support agent reportedly ended a conversation after a user referenced the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
To help, the board wants Meta to launch a dashboard so people can track enforcement actions and get clearer notifications about violations.
Meta says it will look into these recommendations.