Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses sales top 7 million 2025, users split
Technology
Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, which reportedly sold more than 7 million pairs in 2025, are dividing opinions.
Some users love them for hands-free photos and real-time help, especially people with visual impairments.
But others are uneasy about hidden cameras and how personal data is handled.
Users praise features, want stricter rules
Servaas from the Netherlands finds the glasses "immersive" for capturing his adventures, but has faced suspicion in public spaces.
Nikki in the UK calls them a "gamechanger" for navigating daily life with AI descriptions.
Still, users like Kiki and Pete worry about their "pervasive" presence and want stricter rules to prevent misuse, reminding us that cool tech needs to respect everyone's privacy.