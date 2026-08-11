Meta's smart glasses off-limits in UK venues amid filming fears
Technology
Meta's smart glasses are now off-limits in a bunch of UK restaurants, clubs, pubs, and theaters, including hotspots like Soho House and Arlington, because people are worried about secret filming.
Even with sales booming worldwide (over seven million pairs sold), big names in hospitality say no thanks to the risk.
Nonconsensual recordings fuel 'pervert glasses' backlash
After some pretty troubling incidents, like people being recorded without consent and even threatened for money, the glasses have picked up the nickname "pervert glasses" online.
Meta points out there's a blinking light when you're recording, but venue owners aren't convinced.
As London restaurateur Jeremy King puts it, protecting guests' privacy comes first, so staff will keep asking folks to take them off.