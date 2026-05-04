Meta's Threads hits 150 million daily users while making little money
Threads, Meta's Twitter-style app, just passed 150 million daily users. Growth is being driven by priority markets such as the US and Japan, alongside creator activity in areas including sports, entertainment, and reality content.
But even with all this growth, Threads isn't making much money yet and is not expected to be a meaningful revenue driver in the near term.
Meta begins global Threads ads rollout
Meta has started rolling out ads on Threads in over 200 countries, following its standard approach with limited ad load and gradual scaling.
It's also partnering with creators and improving content recommendations to keep people engaged.
WhatsApp Status ads are expanding too, especially in Latin America, Asia, and Africa.
Still, Meta says ad budgets are tight in some regions, so it's taking things step by step instead of flooding your feed with ads right away.