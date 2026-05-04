Meta's Threads hits 150 million daily users while making little money

Meta begins global Threads ads rollout

Meta has started rolling out ads on Threads in over 200 countries, following its standard approach with limited ad load and gradual scaling.

It's also partnering with creators and improving content recommendations to keep people engaged.

WhatsApp Status ads are expanding too, especially in Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

Still, Meta says ad budgets are tight in some regions, so it's taking things step by step instead of flooding your feed with ads right away.