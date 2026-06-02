Meteor exploded above Massachusetts and New Hampshire, causing sonic boom
A meteor exploded high above Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Saturday, May 30, setting off a massive sonic boom that startled people across the Northeast.
NASA says the blast packed the energy of 300 tons of TNT and was spotted by both eyewitnesses and satellite cameras.
Fragments likely in Cape Cod Bay
The meteor's flash was caught by the GOES-19 lightning mapper, with researchers sharing images online.
NASA said the fragments appear to have fallen into the middle of Cape Cod Bay, so no space rocks for collectors this time, because the fragments landed in about 100 feet of water.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency received reports of an audible boom and shaking in eastern Massachusetts.
NASA says fireball not meteor shower
NASA made it clear: this fireball was not linked to any meteor showers.
Videos showed it streaking across the daytime sky before exploding, but nothing landed on shore.