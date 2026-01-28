Meteorites barely helped fill Earth's oceans, NASA finds

Scientists analyzed moon dust collected by six Apollo missions, looking for signs of meteorite material. Even after scaling up for Earth's higher impact rate, they found meteorites added almost no water compared to what was already here.

So where did all the water come from?

The Moon-based record makes it hard to reconcile late meteorite delivery as the dominant source of Earth's oceans.

Future Artemis missions might reveal even more about how our oceans really formed.