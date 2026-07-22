Michael Kratsios alleges Moonshot AI copied Anthropic's Fable model

The US just called out Chinese startup Moonshot AI for allegedly copying Anthropic's proprietary Fable AI model.

The claim came from Michael Kratsios, the White House's top technology official, only days after Moonshot launched its new Kimi K3 system, a massive 2.8 trillion-parameter AI that's meant to rival the best out there.

This is all happening as the US tightens rules on sharing advanced AI tech with China.