Michigan men's prisons to test Recidiviz AI starting December 2026
Michigan's prison system is rolling out an artificial intelligence tool to help predict which inmates might commit future crimes.
Built with nonprofit Recidiviz, the tech aims to make risk predictions 30% more accurate.
Starting December 2026, men's prisons will test the system, which sorts inmates into five housing levels according to their security classification and decides their housing and program access.
Michigan faces bias and transparency concerns
While this could mean fairer, data-driven decisions, there are concerns about bias and transparency.
A similar risk-analysis program in Louisiana contained inherent racial and socioeconomic bias.
Michigan's version will not affect parole, just housing, but swapping human judgment for algorithms means extra care is needed to keep things fair for everyone.