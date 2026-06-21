Micro AGI launches shift free cleaning and cooking for data
Micro AGI just launched Shift: a program where you get free cleaning and cooking at home if you agree to let workers collect data while they tidy up.
Workers wear cameras as they record their activities while cleaning homes, helping train AI robots to handle tricky household tasks.
It's all about making smarter robots that can adapt to real homes.
Kilic defends shift amid privacy concerns
Founder Bercan Kilic says Shift is focused on gathering diverse data from different homes (things like objects and lighting) to help build more capable household robots.
But privacy advocates, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, worry this information could be shared or used for automation that replaces jobs.
Micro AGI insists the program is transparent and voluntary, calling it a win-win for everyone involved.