Why Anthropic has joined hands with Micron
What's the story
Micron Technology has entered into a strategic partnership with artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic. The deal includes the supply of memory and storage products, as well as a strategic investment in Anthropic's latest funding round (Series H). The collaboration is aimed at improving the development of Anthropic's Claude models by optimizing their memory and storage systems.
Strategic alliance
AI developers and memory makers act on rising demand
The partnership comes at a time when AI developers are racing to secure essential components for their increasingly expensive data center buildouts. Meanwhile, memory makers are looking to capitalize on rising demand for high-bandwidth memory and storage needed for training and running advanced AI models. "Our compute strategy depends on getting every layer of the stack right, and memory and storage are central to how efficiently we can train Claude," said Tom Brown, Anthropic's co-founder and chief compute officer.
Technological collaboration
Micron's role in enhancing Claude's performance across AI workloads
As a leading supplier of high-bandwidth memory, Micron will work with Anthropic to evaluate how memory and storage systems perform across AI workloads. They will also look at how these systems interact with the broader infrastructure stack. The chipmaker has already deployed Claude models internally for coding and agentic use cases across engineering, manufacturing, and enterprise functions.
Confidential agreement
Financial terms and funding details of the partnership
The financial terms of the supply agreement and Micron's Series H investment in Anthropic have not been disclosed. The deal comes after Anthropic raised $65 billion in a Series H funding round that valued it at $965 billion. This strategic partnership between Micron and Anthropic is seen as a major step toward enhancing AI infrastructure capabilities for future developments.