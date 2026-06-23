Why Anthropic has joined hands with Micron

Strategic alliance

AI developers and memory makers act on rising demand

The partnership comes at a time when AI developers are racing to secure essential components for their increasingly expensive data center buildouts. Meanwhile, memory makers are looking to capitalize on rising demand for high-bandwidth memory and storage needed for training and running advanced AI models. "Our compute strategy depends on getting every layer of the stack right, and memory and storage are central to how efficiently we can train Claude," said Tom Brown, Anthropic's co-founder and chief compute officer.