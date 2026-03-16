Microsoft 365, Claude AI down for many users
Technology
Having trouble logging in or chatting today? You are not alone: on March 16, both Claude and Microsoft 365 went down for a lot of users.
Over 500 people flagged issues with Claude, and nearly 300 reported problems with Microsoft 365, mostly around logging in and using key features.
Breakdown of issues
For Claude, most complaints were about the chat feature glitching out (53%), followed by app bugs (23%) and website issues (13%).
On the Microsoft side, users struggled mainly with logging in (32%), Exchange email hiccups (31%), and website access (25%).
With so many folks relying on these platforms daily, it is a reminder of how much we count on smooth tech to get things done.