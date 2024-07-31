In short Simplifying... In short Microsoft 365 experienced its third outage in July, affecting services like the admin center, Intune, Entra, Power Platform, and Power BI for about nine hours.

The issue was identified after users reported problems with Outlook and other applications.

The issue was identified after users reported problems with Outlook and other applications.

Microsoft took steps to mitigate the impact, including rerouting user requests, but the cause of the disruption remains unknown.

Based on updates provided by Microsoft 365 Status account on X, the outage lasted for about 9 hours

Microsoft 365 was down again, third outage in July

By Mudit Dube 09:34 am Jul 31, 2024

What's the story Microsoft's 365 services were hit by another global outage on Tuesday, affecting users worldwide. The tech giant acknowledged the issue on its 365 Status account on X, stating "We're currently investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features." Users were directed to view MO842351 in the admin center for more information about this incident. "We've confirmed after extended monitoring that the issue is now resolved," Microsoft 365 Status account wrote on X earlier today.

Service disruption

Outage impacted multiple Microsoft 365 services

The outage primarily affected the Microsoft 365 admin center, Intune, Entra, Power Platform, and Power BI. However, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Teams and Exchange Online remained unaffected, as per reports. Administrators reported slower than usual OAuth requests with some login processes taking up to 10 minutes or even stalling at times. Based on updates provided by Microsoft 365 Status account on X, the outage lasted for about nine hours.

Mitigation efforts

Microsoft implemented measures to mitigate outage impact

In response to the outage, Microsoft had implemented mitigations and rerouted user requests to reduce the impact. The disruption also extended to Azure services, with Azure Support addressing the issue on its X﻿ handle stating, "Thank you for your patience. We are currently investigating an issue impacting Azure Services."

User reports

Outage detected following surge in user reports

The latest outage was identified following a surge in user reports of problems with Outlook and other applications on DownDetector on Tuesday. This incident follows a recent global outage that disrupted numerous sectors due to a corrupt update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. However, the current disruption has not been linked to any specific software or update.