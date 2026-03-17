Microsoft abuse, Iranian retaliation: What we know of Stryker hack

CISA investigating the breach

Stryker says the breach was contained to its internal Microsoft systems (no ransomware or malware detected so far), but order processing, manufacturing, and shipping are still down with no clear timeline for recovery.

Employees were told to disconnect their devices as a precaution.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) started investigating the next day.

Security researchers said the attack would represent the first time Handala has targeted a major US company.