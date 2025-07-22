Microsoft adds AI data lake to Sentinel for security ops
Microsoft just gave its Sentinel security platform a big upgrade: an AI-powered data lake that pulls together security info from all kinds of sources, even outside Microsoft.
The goal? Make it way easier to spot and respond to cyber threats, without the headache of juggling different formats or tools.
Microsoft Defender now has real-time threat detection
Now built into Microsoft Defender, this new feature can catch threats as they happen and kick off automatic responses.
It handles both structured and unstructured data—no need for reformatting—and helps teams break down data silos so investigations move faster.
Pricing not announced yet
Microsoft hasn't shared pricing yet, but they're pitching this as a smarter way to run security ops.
While rivals like SentinelOne also offer AI analytics and broad compatibility, Sentinel's deep integration with Defender and its advanced AI features give it an edge if you're already in the Microsoft ecosystem.