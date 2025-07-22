Common blood pressure pill could help you live longer Technology Jul 22, 2025

Turns out, a common blood pressure pill called rilmenidine might do more than just control hypertension—it could actually help you live longer.

In a 2023 study, worms given rilmenidine lived longer and stayed healthier by mimicking the effects of calorie restriction (which is known to boost lifespan but isn't easy to stick with).

Researchers found that this effect depends on something called the nish-1 receptor—if it's switched off, no benefits; switch it back on, and the perks return.